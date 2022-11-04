Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Trading Down 11.8%

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Rating) traded down 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. 6,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 10,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.0765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.18%.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Profile

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages toll expressways and bridges in the People's Republic of China. It operates through GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and Xintang Interchange segments. The company operates toll expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen superhighway and Guangzhou-Zhuhai West superhighway.

