Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) PT Lowered to €32.00

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €34.00 ($34.00) to €32.00 ($32.00) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe from €135.00 ($135.00) to €104.00 ($104.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shop Apotheke Europe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.50.

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $18.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

