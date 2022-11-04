Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) PT Lowered to €32.00

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2022

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYYGet Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €34.00 ($34.00) to €32.00 ($32.00) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe from €135.00 ($135.00) to €104.00 ($104.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shop Apotheke Europe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.50.

Shop Apotheke Europe Price Performance

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $18.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.