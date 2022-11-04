Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for The Weir Group (LON:WEIR)

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($22.89) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Weir Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,970.71 ($22.79).

Shares of LON WEIR opened at GBX 1,615.50 ($18.68) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,447.73. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,312 ($15.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,936.50 ($22.39). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,484.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,508.56.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

