SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $19.60 on Friday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.73.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 16,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 56,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $432,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 438,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after acquiring an additional 256,306 shares during the period. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

