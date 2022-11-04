SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $19.60 on Friday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.73.
SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SK Telecom Co.,Ltd
SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile
SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (SKM)
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.