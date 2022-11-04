SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SmartFinancial in a report released on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the bank will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SmartFinancial’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of SmartFinancial to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

SmartFinancial stock opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $29.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.35. The firm has a market cap of $469.26 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMBK. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in SmartFinancial in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rhett D. Jordan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $32,724.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at $281,453.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

