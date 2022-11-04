Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Coverage Initiated at Macquarie

Equities researchers at Macquarie started coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SNOW. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Snowflake from $295.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.43.

Snowflake Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $150.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.34 and a beta of 0.86. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.57.

Insider Activity

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Snowflake by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,204,000 after buying an additional 17,014 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Snowflake by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

