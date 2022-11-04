Societe Generale Cuts The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Price Target to GBX 649

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 662 ($7.65) to GBX 649 ($7.50) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SGPYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 700 ($8.09) to GBX 685 ($7.92) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 880 ($10.17) to GBX 835 ($9.65) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays raised shares of The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $729.00.

The Sage Group stock opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.26. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

