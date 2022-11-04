Societe Generale Lowers Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Price Target to €170.00

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Societe Generale from €190.00 ($190.00) to €170.00 ($170.00) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, New Street Research began coverage on Soitec in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.20.

Soitec Stock Performance

Shares of Soitec stock opened at $77.41 on Wednesday. Soitec has a twelve month low of $66.93 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.23.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

