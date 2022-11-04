Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) and Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Critical Comparison

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) and Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Solid Power has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novonix has a beta of 2.92, indicating that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solid Power and Novonix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Power $2.71 million 375.50 $18.09 million N/A N/A Novonix $6.11 million 93.23 -$51.83 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Solid Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novonix.

This table compares Solid Power and Novonix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Power N/A 9.35% 6.91% Novonix N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.6% of Solid Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Novonix shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Solid Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Solid Power and Novonix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Power 0 2 2 0 2.50 Novonix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Solid Power presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 80.10%. Given Solid Power’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Solid Power is more favorable than Novonix.

Summary

Solid Power beats Novonix on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment and batteries, and consulting services. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The company is also involved in the investment and battery testing activities. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to Novonix Limited in July 2017. Novonix Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

