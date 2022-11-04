Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Stake Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,403 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Southside Bancshares worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,758,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,286,000 after buying an additional 88,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,279,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,244,000 after buying an additional 50,056 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,262,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,559,000 after buying an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 2.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 310,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Susan Elaine Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.36 per share, for a total transaction of $62,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,764.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southside Bancshares Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on SBSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Southside Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ SBSI opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.54. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.18 and a 52-week high of $45.36.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southside Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.