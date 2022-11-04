Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Trading 4.7% Higher

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. 20,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 6,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Spark Power Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55.

About Spark Power Group

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power ‘on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

