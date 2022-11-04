SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Stake Boosted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,365,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,774,000 after purchasing an additional 202,461 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,766,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,414,000 after buying an additional 97,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,547,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,593,000 after buying an additional 27,649 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,321,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,353,000 after buying an additional 66,583 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWO stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.47 and a 12-month high of $56.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.95.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

