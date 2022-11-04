SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Position Boosted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 36,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 22,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 31,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

SLYV opened at $74.39 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $66.84 and a 1-year high of $91.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.47.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

