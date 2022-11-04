SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 49,535.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,640,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,650 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 466,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,212,000 after acquiring an additional 196,903 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,798,000 after acquiring an additional 100,225 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,230,000 after acquiring an additional 85,641 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 207,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

XAR stock opened at $104.30 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.37 and a fifty-two week high of $127.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.81.

