SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,483,000 after buying an additional 84,783 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period.

Shares of KCE stock opened at $77.80 on Friday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $69.70 and a 1-year high of $110.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.41.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

