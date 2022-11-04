Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Holdings Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,866,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,251,000 after purchasing an additional 595,068 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 31.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,531,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,032,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,230 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 10.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,186,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,602,000 after purchasing an additional 206,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,845,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,925,000 after purchasing an additional 74,498 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SRC. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SRC opened at $37.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $173.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.74%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.