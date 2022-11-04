SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) by 319.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 34.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 20.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 19.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $257,000.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

SWTX opened at $23.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.55. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.64. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $77.70.

Insider Activity

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. SpringWorks Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 153,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $4,918,548.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $178,970,950.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SWTX. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.