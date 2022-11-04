STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 133.8% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STAG opened at $31.34 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STAG. Raymond James lowered their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered STAG Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

