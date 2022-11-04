Stephens Begins Coverage on RXO (NYSE:RXO)

Stock analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
RXO Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RXO opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. RXO has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $25.50.
