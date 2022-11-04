Stephens Increases Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $86.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Stephens from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $77.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average of $76.08. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $86.75.

In other news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $412,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,092,359.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $997,517.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,147 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,835.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $412,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,092,359.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 153.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

