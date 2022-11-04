STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 43.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in STERIS by 13.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in STERIS by 14.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 1,257.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on STE. KeyCorp cut their price objective on STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

STERIS Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:STE opened at $161.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.29 and a 200-day moving average of $204.42. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $255.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.