Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Steven Madden in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden’s current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $29.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.33. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steven Madden

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. CWM LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 277.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Steven Madden by 1.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 270,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Steven Madden by 1,389.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 352,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,613,000 after purchasing an additional 328,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 16.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

