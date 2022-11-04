Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.78. 257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pareto Securities downgraded Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 30.50 to SEK 31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a SEK 35 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Get Stillfront Group AB (publ) alerts:

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27.

About Stillfront Group AB (publ)

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

Read More

