STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.56.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from €48.00 ($48.00) to €45.00 ($45.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. William Blair began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.00) to €52.00 ($52.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($71.00) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 3,021.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $29.91 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average is $35.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.42%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.