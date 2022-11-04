Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Fortuna Silver Mines Call Options (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,516 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 59% compared to the average volume of 1,582 call options.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Down 1.9 %

FSM opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $760.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.52.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $167.87 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.7% in the first quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 169,081 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 206.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 572,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 386,040 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,518,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,788,000 after purchasing an additional 267,433 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 21.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 659,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

See Also

