Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
SYBT has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.
Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $73.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.69. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $50.83 and a 1-year high of $78.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.86.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 64,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 38.7% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 51,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 14,273 shares during the period. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.
