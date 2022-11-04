Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

SYBT has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $73.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.69. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $50.83 and a 1-year high of $78.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.86.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

In other news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total transaction of $338,147.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,874.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total transaction of $338,147.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,454 shares of company stock valued at $701,948 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 64,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 38.7% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 51,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 14,273 shares during the period. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

