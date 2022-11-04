StockNews.com Downgrades Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) to Hold

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $331.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $276.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.20. Everest Re Group has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $331.90.

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $812,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,768.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $772,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $812,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,768.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 110,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,155,000 after purchasing an additional 57,893 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

