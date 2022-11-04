StockNews.com Downgrades Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) to Hold

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

GT opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.36. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.21). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 43.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth $46,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

