StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Odyssey Marine Exploration Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of OMEX stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $7.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56.
Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration
About Odyssey Marine Exploration
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It also offers resource assessment, project planning, research, and project management services.
