StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of OMEX stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $7.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56.

Get Odyssey Marine Exploration alerts:

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Seas Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 1,229,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 447,761 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 2nd quarter worth $1,574,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 276,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 33,633 shares in the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 1st quarter worth $1,668,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the period. 45.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It also offers resource assessment, project planning, research, and project management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.