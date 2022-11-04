StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SGMA opened at $4.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.04. SigmaTron International has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $105.57 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMA. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SigmaTron International during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SigmaTron International during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.