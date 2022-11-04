StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of SGMA opened at $4.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.04. SigmaTron International has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $105.57 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SigmaTron International
SigmaTron International Company Profile
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
Further Reading
