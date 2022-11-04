StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2022

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMAGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SGMA opened at $4.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.04. SigmaTron International has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $105.57 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SigmaTron International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMA. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SigmaTron International during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SigmaTron International during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.