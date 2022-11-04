StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TTNP opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTNP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $675,000. Institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

Featured Articles

