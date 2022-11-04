StockNews.com Lowers Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) to Buy

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on INCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut shares of Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.36.

Incyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ INCY opened at $76.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.06 and its 200-day moving average is $73.80. Incyte has a 12-month low of $62.31 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 410.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

