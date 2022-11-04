StockNews.com Upgrades MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) to “Hold”

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MMYT. Macquarie initiated coverage on MakeMyTrip in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MakeMyTrip in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 19.0% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

