StockNews.com Upgrades MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) to “Hold”

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MMYT. Macquarie initiated coverage on MakeMyTrip in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MakeMyTrip in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.
MakeMyTrip Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.07 and a beta of 1.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MakeMyTrip
About MakeMyTrip
MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MakeMyTrip (MMYT)
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.