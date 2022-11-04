StockNews.com Upgrades TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) to Buy

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

BLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $236.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.11.

TopBuild Stock Down 4.1 %

TopBuild stock opened at $141.82 on Wednesday. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $141.28 and a 1-year high of $284.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.98.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TopBuild will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 394.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the third quarter worth $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the second quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in TopBuild in the second quarter worth $41,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

