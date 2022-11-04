Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:SOTDY) Price Target Cut to €62.00

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:SOTDY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at UBS Group from €66.00 ($66.00) to €62.00 ($62.00) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA from €43.00 ($43.00) to €41.00 ($41.00) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA from €50.00 ($50.00) to €39.00 ($39.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ströer SE & Co. KGaA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of SOTDY opened at 18.00 on Wednesday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of 17.82 and a 52 week high of 18.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is 18.00.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

