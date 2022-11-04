Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Receives $3.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on SDIG. Cowen lowered shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen lowered shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Beard acquired 602,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $999,998.94. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,998.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

SDIG stock opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09. Stronghold Digital Mining has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $35.80.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $29.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.61 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

(Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

