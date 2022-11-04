Summit Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SMIH) Shares Down 0.2%

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $9.93. Approximately 656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 42,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Healthcare Acquisition

About Summit Healthcare Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $487,000.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

