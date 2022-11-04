Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III (OTCMKTS:STREU) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STREU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.96.
Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III (STREU)
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.