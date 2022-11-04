Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $135.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Airbnb to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.44.

Airbnb stock opened at $92.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.72 and a 200-day moving average of $115.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $558,476.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,606,541.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at $282,005,158.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 841,892 shares of company stock worth $99,989,627. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Airbnb by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Airbnb by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

