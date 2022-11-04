Susquehanna Lowers Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $135.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ABNB. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.44.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $92.02 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,005,158.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 285,646 shares in the company, valued at $34,277,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 841,892 shares of company stock valued at $99,989,627 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,729,000 after purchasing an additional 996,378 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,359 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,742 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,777,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,618,000 after acquiring an additional 367,204 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,800 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

