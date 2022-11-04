SVB Leerink Cuts Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Price Target to $25.00

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 58.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Myriad Genetics to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

MYGN stock opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $31.91. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.71.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $179.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. 99.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

