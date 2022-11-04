SVB Leerink Lowers Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Price Target to $500.00

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $456.25.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

NASDAQ TECH opened at $305.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.06. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $272.01 and a twelve month high of $522.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shares of Bio-Techne are scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, November 30th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, November 29th.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.04 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total transaction of $751,203.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 9.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 219.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 69.0% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 73.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 34.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Further Reading

