S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of S&W Seed

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 51.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 7.8% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 208,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 174.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 29.9% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,608,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 370,152 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

S&W Seed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.