Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPU) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPU – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Swiftmerge Acquisition were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVCPU. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 42.1% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 24,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 51.0% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $146,000.

IVCPU stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

