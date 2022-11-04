Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Trading 1.4% Higher

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.88 and last traded at C$5.88. 10,066 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 37,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cormark raised their target price on Sylogist from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Sylogist Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.51, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$140.63 million and a P/E ratio of 53.45.

Sylogist Announces Dividend

Sylogist ( TSE:SYZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$13.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.45 million. On average, analysts predict that Sylogist Ltd. will post 0.2491274 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. Sylogist’s dividend payout ratio is 454.55%.

Sylogist Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

