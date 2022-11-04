Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Synchrony Financial in a report released on Tuesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Synchrony Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.85 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.79.

NYSE:SYF opened at $34.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $51.08.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 231.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 392.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 157.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

