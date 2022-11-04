Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sysco in a report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Sysco’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sysco’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

SYY stock opened at $81.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 657,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,657,000 after purchasing an additional 36,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

