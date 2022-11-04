TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Stock Price Down 5.7%

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Rating) fell 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. 23,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 59,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

TAAT Global Alternatives Trading Down 5.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79.

Get TAAT Global Alternatives alerts:

TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.69 million during the quarter. TAAT Global Alternatives had a negative net margin of 142.03% and a negative return on equity of 208.28%.

About TAAT Global Alternatives

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc, a life sciences company, develops, manufactures, and distributes non-tobacco based smokable products in Canada and the United States. It offers nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternatives to traditional cigarettes under the TAAT brand. The company was formerly known as TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.