TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Receives C$67.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$67.58.

TRP has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

TC Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

TRP opened at C$60.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$60.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.91. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$54.60 and a twelve month high of C$74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of C$60.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at TC Energy

TC Energy Company Profile

In other TC Energy news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.92, for a total value of C$60,724.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,037 shares in the company, valued at C$130,206.06. In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Patrick C. Muttart bought 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$63.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$156,467.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$447,104.54. Also, Director Mark Yeomans sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.92, for a total value of C$60,724.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$130,206.06. Insiders have purchased 4,305 shares of company stock worth $264,629 over the last three months.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

