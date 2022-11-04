TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Receives C$67.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$67.58.
TRP has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.
TC Energy Stock Down 0.5 %
TRP opened at C$60.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$60.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.91. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$54.60 and a twelve month high of C$74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of C$60.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.71.
Insider Buying and Selling at TC Energy
TC Energy Company Profile
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
Read More
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.