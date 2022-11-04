TCL Electronics (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Trading Up 4.7%

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 4,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

TCL Electronics Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45.

TCL Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a consumer electronics company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Smart screen; Internet Business; Smart Mobile, Connective Devices, and Service; and Smart Commercial Display, Smart Home, and Other Businesses.

